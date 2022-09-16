Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $53,000 in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $693,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,417,436.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,771 shares of company stock worth $5,773,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.68.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $313.25 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.86 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.92 and a 200-day moving average of $290.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

