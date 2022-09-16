Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $80,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $194.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.99 and its 200 day moving average is $201.29.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Get Rating

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

