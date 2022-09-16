Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 289,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 270,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,045,000 after purchasing an additional 81,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average of $98.84.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

