Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,144,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.35. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $118.00.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

