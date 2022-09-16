Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QID. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 470,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,510,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 325.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 106,861 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 116.7% during the first quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 65,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of QID stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

