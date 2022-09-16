Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 116,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 892,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,697,000 after purchasing an additional 164,857 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Hershey by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 206,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,869,000 after buying an additional 44,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,438,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 37,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 870,538 shares of company stock valued at $191,962,935. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $219.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

