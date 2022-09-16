Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 2.2 %

Kroger stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

