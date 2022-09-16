Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,689 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USEG opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. U.S. Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.023 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

