Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 111,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $181.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

