Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in General Electric by 736.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE GE opened at $68.91 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.13.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

About General Electric



General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

