Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 102,389 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 102,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,903,000 after buying an additional 320,029 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $116.22 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

