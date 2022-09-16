Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 169,417 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 169,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 8,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 47,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 918.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $271.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $277.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

