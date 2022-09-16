Verity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IonQ by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IonQ by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IonQ by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other IonQ news, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 5,086 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $27,667.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 244,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,370.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $39,467.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,399.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $27,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 244,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,370.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,819 shares of company stock valued at $107,815 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $5.76 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,470.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on IONQ shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IonQ to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

IonQ Profile

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

