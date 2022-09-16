Verity Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,041 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Hyliion by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

HYLN opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.24. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

