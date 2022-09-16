Verity Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 113,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.8 %

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Shares of PG opened at $137.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

