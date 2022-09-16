Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 34,506 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,506 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,983,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,070 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 9,756,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after buying an additional 938,856 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,642,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after buying an additional 2,556,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,332,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 249,648 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,163,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 83,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ur-Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $282.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Ur-Energy Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

