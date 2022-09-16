Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $107,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 46,856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.