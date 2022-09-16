Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $45,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,903 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.5% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after acquiring an additional 126,810 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $309.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.