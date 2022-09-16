Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 248,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 8,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $103.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

