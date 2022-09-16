Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Block by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 303,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,968,000 after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Block by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Block by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in Block by 10,035.2% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 47,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SQ opened at $69.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of -76.02 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $270.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.05.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Block from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Block from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.02.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,024,292.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,161,935.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,024,292.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,161,935.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $716,496.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,689.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,042 shares of company stock worth $23,659,951. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

