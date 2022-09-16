Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.7% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $211.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.63. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

