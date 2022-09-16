Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $186.72 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.27.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

