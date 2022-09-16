Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 38,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.48.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $338.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.51. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

