Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,572,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,887,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,397,000 after purchasing an additional 335,762 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,577,000 after purchasing an additional 664,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $124.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $123.32 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.74.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

