Verity Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPI. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,649,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,965,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 878.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 135,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,332,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of IPI stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.01. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $121.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 86.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Intrepid Potash Profile

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.