Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy raised Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.22.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VET opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

