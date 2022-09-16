Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Gap Up to $3.89

Shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $3.99. Virgin Orbit shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 677 shares.

Virgin Orbit Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VORB. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Orbit by 512.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

