Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 143 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.73) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 225 ($2.72) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 157.27 ($1.90).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 110.46 ($1.33) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 120.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.82. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The stock has a market cap of £30.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,820.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($459,369.86).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

