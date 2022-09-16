Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 143 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.73) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 225 ($2.72) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 157.27 ($1.90).
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 110.46 ($1.33) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 120.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.82. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The stock has a market cap of £30.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,820.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Insider Transactions at Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Featured Articles
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.