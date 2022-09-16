W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 54.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,491 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 704,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 42.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 38,296 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $283,092.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at $283,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average of $66.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

