WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Position Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 864,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,410 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of WD-40 worth $158,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 386.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 22.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Etchart purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $177.60 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,899.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $188.18 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $163.61 and a 12 month high of $255.31. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.08.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDFC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

About WD-40

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.