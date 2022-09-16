Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

VIGL stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. Vigil Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,318,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

