Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.60.
Vigil Neuroscience Stock Down 8.4 %
VIGL stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. Vigil Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41.
About Vigil Neuroscience
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.
