Wells Fargo & Company Increases Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $189.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.11.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $170.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.20. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 260.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

