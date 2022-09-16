Wells Fargo & Company Increases Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $189.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.11.
Sempra Stock Performance
Sempra stock opened at $170.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.20. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 260.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
