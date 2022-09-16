WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Lowered to $211.00 at Barclays

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $220.00 to $211.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.40.

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock opened at $147.87 on Thursday. WEX has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $197.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. WEX’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,730 shares of company stock worth $460,494. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 276.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

