Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

WDS stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27. Woodside Energy Group has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.