Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.
Xponential Fitness Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of XPOF opened at $19.88 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07.
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
