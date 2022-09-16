Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of XPOF opened at $19.88 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

