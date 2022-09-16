Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Gap Up to $35.87

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.87, but opened at $36.98. Zillow Group shares last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 2,376 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.56 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $855,963 in the last ninety days. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 691,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,370,000 after purchasing an additional 219,006 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Zillow Group by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 157,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Read More

