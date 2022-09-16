Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Gap Up to $35.87

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.87, but opened at $36.98. Zillow Group shares last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 2,376 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.56 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $855,963 in the last ninety days. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 691,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,370,000 after purchasing an additional 219,006 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Zillow Group by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 157,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

