Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.33.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $175.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.18. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

