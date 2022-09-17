1,300 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by American Trust

American Trust acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,854,000 after buying an additional 89,380 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after buying an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,577,216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,978,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,869,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $467.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.23. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $888.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $191.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus started coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

