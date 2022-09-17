14,851 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $65,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,284,000 after purchasing an additional 320,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 223,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,292,000 after purchasing an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

IDEX stock opened at $204.93 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

