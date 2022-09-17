1,621 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,533 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPI. Bank of America lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

GPI opened at $160.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.41. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.72 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

