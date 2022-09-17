2,107 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.32.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

