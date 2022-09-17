2,400 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $95.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average is $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

