26,100 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Purchased by American Trust

American Trust purchased a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.
Snap Stock Down 5.0 %
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Snap
In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,155,438 shares of company stock worth $11,957,990 in the last ninety days.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
