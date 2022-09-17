275,476 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 275,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 622,451 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $587,723,000. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 197,566 shares during the period. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 505,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $6,427,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,924,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,153,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock valued at $31,406,162. Corporate insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 1.1 %
OWL stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78.
Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently -220.00%.
Blue Owl Capital Company Profile
Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.
Featured Articles
