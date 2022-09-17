2,821 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in National Grid by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGG opened at $59.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $80.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

