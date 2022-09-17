300,000 Shares in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMU) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000.

Get Sound Point Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of SPCMU stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.22.

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It primarily focuses on technology, media, consumer brands, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Point Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.