303,311 Shares in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 303,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,956,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after buying an additional 158,398 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II by 569.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 941,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 801,090 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,954,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Perception Capital Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCCT opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Perception Capital Corp. II Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

