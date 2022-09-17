3,315 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,315 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $66.21 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $120.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average is $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

