350,000 Shares in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,995,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000.

HCM Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCMAU opened at $10.05 on Friday. HCM Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

HCM Acquisition Company Profile

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

