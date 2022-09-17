4,056 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after buying an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,870,000 after buying an additional 1,639,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,579,000 after buying an additional 1,609,638 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $36.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 372.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

